Zelensky meets Polish president on return from EU summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in Poland late Thursday on his way back to Kiev from the EU summit in Brussels.



Zelensky briefed Duda on the results of his meetings in Brussels, Paris and London during their talks in the southern city of Rzeszów, the Polish leader's foreign policy advisor Marcin Przydacz told the PAP news agency on Friday.



Other topics included the current situation on the front in Ukraine, security in the region and Western efforts to provide military support to Kiev as it fights off the Russian invasion that began almost one year ago.



On Thursday in Brussels, the Ukrainian president urged the EU member states to increase their support for its fight against Russia, while also calling for more arms deliveries from them. He held top-level talks on the war in London and Paris on Wednesday.



