WHO chief Tedros to visit to Aleppo

World Health Organization (WHO) director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus plans to visit the Syrian city of Aleppo on Friday in the wake of this week's earthquakes, according to his cabinet chief in Geneva.



Aleppo, in the north-west of the country, is controlled by the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.



WHO could not initially say whether Tedros would also visit rebel-controlled regions around Idlib.



The White Helmets rescue organization, which is active in the rebel-controlled region around Idlib, has criticized the lack of UN aid following the earthquakes.



According to the WHO, a cargo plane with medical supplies arrived in Damascus and the supplies were brought to the earthquake-affected region in the north-west of the country.



Both areas controlled by the government and those controlled by rebels have been affected by the earthquake.



Two more cargo planes with materials are scheduled to take off by Sunday, with enough supplies for 400,000 people, the WHO said.

