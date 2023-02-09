News World Moscow calls Biden a 'terrorist' over Nord Stream explosion

"Biden is writing himself into history as a terrorist," Russian parliamentary leader Vyacheslav Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday. He was reacting to a report by veteran US journalist Seymour Hersh in which he claimed that US Navy divers were responsible for the gas pipeline explosions in the Baltic Sea. The White House has already denied the report.

DPA WORLD Published February 09,2023

The Russian leadership is itself suspected of being behind the explosions that severely damaged the pipelines leading from Russia to Germany at the end of September. Moscow, in turn, has argued from the beginning that the pipelines were sabotaged by the United States.



Russia had already shut down Nord Stream 1 at the time of the explosions, because of alleged technical problems. According to the investigations, the detonations were caused by sabotage, though there is no clear proof of who was responsible.



Now Hersh has put forward the theory in his blog that divers from the US special forces attached the explosive devices to the pipelines in the Baltic Sea during a NATO exercise in June, and later - supported by Norway - had them remotely detonated.



The 85-year-old Hersh, who became world famous more than 50 years ago when he exposd the My Lai massacre by US troops in Vietnam, has recently also repeatedly attracted attention with questionable research.



His sources on Nord Stream are unverified, and both the US and Norway have sharply denied the report. "It is completely false and a complete fabrication," said US National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson.





