Can animals actually predict earthquakes?

The question of whether animals can predict earthquakes has captivated people for centuries, with tales of strange behavior in creatures ranging from rats to birds, fueling the idea that they may have a sixth sense for seismic activity.

There have been theories that claim abnormal animal behavior can usually mean there could be an impending earthquake looming, helping humans predict them in advance.

This is a topic that has long been a subject of fascination and speculation. Although there is no concrete scientific evidence to support the idea that animals can predict earthquakes, there have been many reports and eyewitness accounts over the years that suggest otherwise.

For example, in ancient Greece, it was recorded that a variety of animals, including rats, weasels, snakes, and centipedes, mysteriously left their homes days before a major earthquake struck the region in 373 B.C. Similarly, in more recent times, there have been reports of fish and birds exhibiting unusual behavior prior to earthquakes, as well as cats and dogs.

A most recent example is a video – that has since gone viral – of a dog howling moments before the Monday earthquake hit Türkiye with people claiming the animal attempted to warn those around of what was coming.

These anecdotal accounts have piqued the interest of researchers, who are now using advanced technology to study the behavior of animals that are believed to be capable of predicting earthquakes.

Despite the lack of concrete evidence, the idea that animals can sense seismic activity before humans continues to capture the imagination of many.









