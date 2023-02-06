Last Generation blocks German roads in climate protest

Last Generation activists blocked roads in Berlin, Leipzig, Magdeburg and other German cities on Monday, causing tailbacks, to demand more action on climate change.



Activists glued themselves to the street on a motorway exit road in Berlin while in Hanover a group blocked a roundabout, with two people glueing themselves to the surface, police said.



Katharina Dröge, head of the Green Party parliamentary group, expressed incomprehension at the new round of street blockades.



"What is the message here? What are they aiming to achieve?" she queried when interviewed on television broadcaster RTL/ntv.



If the aim was to tell people not to travel to work or not to take their children to school, the action and the message did not match, Dröge said.



