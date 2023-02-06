Greece sends search and rescue team for quake relief efforts in Türkiye

Greece is sending a search and rescue team to southern Türkiye after Monday's devastating earthquakes.

A C-130 type military transport aircraft carrying 21 firefighters with expertise in search and rescue work, two special dogs, and medical and humanitarian relief material will arrive in Türkiye on Monday, said government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou in a press meeting.

The team will be accompanied by some doctors and head of Greece's Earthquake Planning and Protection Organization (OASP) Efthymios Lekkas, he added.

At least 1,498 people were killed and 8,533 others injured after two strong earthquakes jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, according to the country's disaster agency AFAD.