U.S. aims to quickly recover debris from Chinese spy balloon, U.S. officials

"That recovery is under way. How long it will take is still to-be-determined," a senior U.S. defense official told reporters, adding the debris was in relatively shallow waters.

Published February 05,2023
The U.S. military said on Saturday it will attempt to quickly recover key elements of a Chinese surveillance balloon among the debris off the coast of South Carolina after it was shot down by a F-22 fight jet, U.S. officials said on Saturday.

A senior military official said he anticipated the recovery would not take weeks or months, and would instead move relatively quickly.