US DENOUNCES MYANMAR JUNTAS EXTENSION OF STATE OF EMERGENCY

US denounces Myanmar junta's extension of state of emergency

The US denounced on Wednesday a decision to extend a state of emergency for another six months by Myanmar's junta.

''The United States strongly opposes the Burma military regime's decision to extend the state of emergency, prolonging the military's illegitimate rule and the suffering it inflicts upon the country,'' State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement. The US refers to the country as Burma

He said the US will continue to work with allies and partners to support the pro-democracy movement's efforts to establish genuine inclusive democracy in Burma and deny the regime international credibility.

Price also denounced the junta's plans for ''so-called'' elections, saying it will exacerbate violence and instability and will not be representative of the people.

The military pledged last week to hold new elections in August.

Feb. 1 marks two years since Myanmar's military launched a coup against the democratically-elected government and detained its members.

Aung San Suu Kyi's government was deposed Feb. 1, 2021, after her National League for Democracy party's victory in national elections the previous November.

The coup was met with widespread civic unrest as people denounced her removal and the introduction of military rule.

The junta detained Suu Kyi and other officials and violently repressed protests, with the UN warning that the country had descended into civil war.