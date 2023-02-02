Ankara summons ambassadors of 9 countries

Türkiye summoned the ambassadors of nine countries Thursday, including those which have issued security warnings and temporarily closed consulates under the pretext of a terror threat in Türkiye, according to diplomatic sources.

Ambassadors and representatives from the U.S., Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, UK, Germany, Belgium, France and Italy were summoned to the Foreign Ministry, sources told Anadolu on condition of anonymity.

"The security of all diplomatic missions in Türkiye is provided on the basis of international conventions," said sources.

Such simultaneous acts do not constitute a proportional and prudent approach and they only serve the "insidious agenda of terrorist organizations," they noted.

Türkiye expects "friendly and allied countries" to cooperate with Turkish security units, they said.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu described the closing of consulates in Türkiye because of security reasons as "psychological warfare" against his nation.























