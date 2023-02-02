Increase in offensive of invaders on the front recorded: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated that the attacks of the Russian army in eastern Ukraine have increased as part of the ongoing war in his country.

Zelenskiy addressed the nation in his daily video message, which he shared from his Telegram account at night, and evaluated the developments within the scope of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Noting that Russia started a war against his country on February 24, about a year ago, Zelenskiy stated that the Ukrainian army continues to protect the country.

Noting that the mobility of the Russian forces in the eastern front of his country has intensified, Zelenskiy said, "There has been a certain increase in the offensive movements of the invaders on the eastern front of our country. The situation is getting more difficult."

Zelensky urged the people of Ukraine to unite and protect the interests of the state.