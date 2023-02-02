EU-UKRAINE SUMMIT ON FRIDAY, 1ST SINCE RUSSIAS SPECIAL MILITARY OPERATION

The first EU-Ukraine summit since the start of Russia's war on Ukraine last February is set for Friday.

At the 24th summit, whose time and location have not been disclosed due to security concerns, President of the European Council Charles Michel, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

It is also the first summit since the European Council granted Ukraine the status of candidate country last June.

The three leaders are expected to discuss Ukraine's accession process, the union's response to the war in Ukraine, cooperation on issues of reconstruction and relief, and in the areas of energy and connectivity.

The matter of global food security is also expected to be addressed, and a joint statement will be issued at the end of the meeting.

Kyiv applied for EU membership just days after Russia launched its "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

The EU has provided unprecedented support to Ukraine since the war broke out, including financial and military support, and imposing tough sanctions on Russia.