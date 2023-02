A former British soldier on Thursday avoided a prison sentence over the killing of a man at a border checkpoint during the period of violence in Northern Ireland known as "The Troubles".

David Holden, 53, was given a three-year suspended sentence by a Belfast court. This followed his conviction in November for manslaughter over the 1988 killing of Aidan McAnespie, the first successful case against former military personnel relating to historic offences during the conflict in Northern Ireland.