US adds seven Iranian entities to trade blacklist for helping Russia with drones

Nearly a year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, allies have rushed to assemble and set up air defenses to thwart cruise missiles and Iranian-made kamikaze drones that have hit targets in the energy infrastructure this winter.

Published February 01,2023
According to a statement by the US Department of Commerce, the US added seven Iranian companies to its trade blacklist on Tuesday for manufacturing drones that Russia has deployed to assault Ukraine.

Canada said earlier this month that it would purchase for Ukraine a National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) produced in the US. A short- to medium-range ground-based air defense system called NASAMS guards against attacks from drones, missiles, and aircraft. Ukraine has already received two NASAMS, and more are on the way.

Additional ground-based air defense systems, like those made by Raytheon Technology Corp.