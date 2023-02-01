US adds seven Iranian entities to trade blacklist for helping Russia with drones

According to a statement by the US Department of Commerce, the US added seven Iranian companies to its trade blacklist on Tuesday for manufacturing drones that Russia has deployed to assault Ukraine.

Nearly a year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, allies have rushed to assemble and set up air defenses to thwart cruise missiles and Iranian-made kamikaze drones that have hit targets in the energy infrastructure this winter.



Canada said earlier this month that it would purchase for Ukraine a National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) produced in the US. A short- to medium-range ground-based air defense system called NASAMS guards against attacks from drones, missiles, and aircraft. Ukraine has already received two NASAMS, and more are on the way.

