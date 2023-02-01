Student in Germany injured in attack, one suspect escapes

A student at a technical college in the German city of Dortmund has been injured in an unspecified attack, with one suspect detained and another on the run, police said on Wednesday.



A major police operation was under way but the incident at the Paul Ehrlich school cannot be considered a "rampage," a police spokesperson added.



Police said the victim was a 19-year-old student and the injuries were not life-threatening.



Media reports said it had been a knife attack but the police would not confirm this.



The grip of a knife had been found, the spokesperson said, but it is unclear if this was used in the incident.



The search for the second suspect continues.