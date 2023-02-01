 Contact Us
News World Student in Germany injured in attack, one suspect escapes

Student in Germany injured in attack, one suspect escapes

DPA WORLD
Published February 01,2023
Subscribe
STUDENT IN GERMANY INJURED IN ATTACK, ONE SUSPECT ESCAPES

A student at a technical college in the German city of Dortmund has been injured in an unspecified attack, with one suspect detained and another on the run, police said on Wednesday.

A major police operation was under way but the incident at the Paul Ehrlich school cannot be considered a "rampage," a police spokesperson added.

Police said the victim was a 19-year-old student and the injuries were not life-threatening.

Media reports said it had been a knife attack but the police would not confirm this.

The grip of a knife had been found, the spokesperson said, but it is unclear if this was used in the incident.

The search for the second suspect continues.