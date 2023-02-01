Russian forces are encircling Ukrainian city of Bakhmut - official

People walk along a snow covered street in Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region, on January 30, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP Photo)

Russian forces are encircling Bakhmut and are battling to take control of the highway that connects the city to the nearby town of Chasiv Yar, a Russian-installed official in eastern Ukraine said on Wednesday.

"Bakhmut is now operationally surrounded, our forces are closing the ring around the city," said Yan Gagin, an aide to senior Russian-installed official Denis Pushilin.

"Fighting for control of the Chasiv Yar-Bakhmut highway is now underway," Gagin said on state television.

Reuters could not independently verify his assertions.

Russia claims to have taken control of several locations around Bakhmut, where its troops and mercenaries from the Wagner group have been locked in a battle of attrition with Ukrainian forces for months.



























