Greece confirms pilot died in fighter jet crash

WORLD
Published February 01,2023
Greece on Wednesday confirmed the death of the pilot of a fighter jet that crashed in the Ionian Sea two days ago.

Analysis of evidence from the crash site indicates that Capt. Efstathios Tsitlakidis, 31, perished in the accident, according to a Greek air force statement.

The body of his co-pilot, Lt. Cdr. Marios-Mihail Touroutsikas, 29, was recovered from the wreckage on Monday, hours after their F-4 Phantom II jet fell during a training flight.

An investigation is still underway to ascertain the cause of the crash, which occurred some 25 nautical miles (28 miles; 46 kilometers) south of the Andravida Air Base in the Peloponnese region.