Denmark ‘considers’ donating more military equipment, financial support to Ukraine

Denmark on Wednesday expressed willingness to donate more military equipment and extend financial support to Ukraine's efforts to fight back Russian forces.

"Denmark is continuously considering donations of military material as well as financing and other material that can support Ukraine's battle against Russia," Defense Minister Jakob Ellemen-Jensen said after the Danish prime minister and foreign minister met earlier this week in Ukraine with its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Denmark has just made a large donation to Ukraine in the form of all of the army's artillery. Something the Ukrainians themselves requested, and that we can be proud of," he added in a written statement.

"Having said that, there is no doubt there will be a need for more Danish support for Ukraine," he said.

Denmark has already pledged to donate as many as 19 French-made Caesar howitzer artillery systems to Ukraine-a move that halts its ambition to build up its own military power.

Caesar howitzers are powerful, long-range guns placed on an armored truck with a range of up to 40 kilometers (25 miles), and the sought-after artillery equipment can fire six shots within 60 seconds.