News World Unconfirmed reports of Russian capture of Donetsk village

Unconfirmed reports of Russian capture of Donetsk village

Ukraine has not confirmed the town's takeover. Blahodatne is north of the hotely contested town of Bachmut. The Russian Defence Ministry's announcement of the capture was preceded by claims from Wagner group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin that it had taken the village.

DPA WORLD Published January 31,2023 Subscribe

Russia said on Tuesday that it now has complete control over the village of Blahodatne in the Donetsk region, but it was unclear if regular defence forces or the para-military Wagner group were behind the capture, which could not be independently confirmed.



Ukraine has not confirmed the town's takeover. Blahodatne is north of the hotely contested town of Bachmut.



The Russian Defence Ministry's announcement of the capture was preceded by claims from Wagner group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin that it had taken the village.



This would not be the first time official Moscow forces clahsed with Wagner over reported military successes.



As recently as the weekend, Kiev said that the attacks had been repelled.



The Russian army is trying to bypass Bachmut from the north and south in order to force the Ukrainian army to withdraw from the small town.



Both sides are reportedly suffering massive losses in the fighting. However, the main supply route to the north-west remains under Ukrainian control.



Ukraine is urgently demanding heavy weapons from the West in order to stop the advance of Russian troops and liberate occupied settlements.



The Russian Defence Ministry also announced the deployment of an armoured train in the war zone to be used for technical reconnaissance and mine clearance, as well as destroying military targets in the air and on the ground.



"This massive armament complex enables soldiers to work even in the most difficult conditions," the ministry's statement said.



"This is a real armoured train, armed to the teeth," the ministry said. Soldiers on board would have simple firearms, but also large-calibre equipment, it said.



Kaynak: DPA