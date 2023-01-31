Saudi man missing in USA declared dead: Family

A Saudi man who had gone missing in Cleveland, Ohio has been declared dead, his brother announced on Monday, according to Al Arabiya.

Abdulrahman al-Anzi was reported missing on January 27 after he suddenly vanished when he was out with a relative and friends in the middle of the night, police said. His family had told Al Arabiya that al-Anzi was in the US for medical treatment at the time of his disappearance.

His brother, Badr, had said earlier that al-Anazi had gone to use a nearby restroom while out with his friends at the East 9th Street Pier at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

The 29-year-old never returned.

The Saudi embassy and consulate in the US were immediately informed of his disappearance and a police search to find the man launched.

Al-Anazi is married and has a government job in the Kingdom, his brother told Al Arabiya.

His disappearance comes a few days after another young Saudi man was allegedly murdered in Pennsylvania by his neighbor.

Nicole Marie Rodgers was arrested for the murder of 25-year-old Al-Walid al-Gharibi in his residence.

The young man was a scholarship student who was expected to graduate in two months with a degree in computer science.















