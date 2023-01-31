Kremlin calls Poland, Baltic states 'extremism-inclined' countries

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday called Poland and the Baltic states-Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania-"extremism-inclined representatives" of Europe.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov said the four countries, which have been at the forefront in condemning Russia's war on Ukraine that started last February, have "a very aggressive attitude" towards Russia and are "ready to do everything to provoke further confrontation" with Moscow.

"It is very sad that in these conditions the leaders of major European countries, who are the engine of all European processes, unfortunately do not perform a balancing role and do not 'balance' extremism-inclined representatives," the spokesman said.

Earlier in the day, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda called on Western countries to provide Kyiv with modern fighter jets and long-range missiles, which Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has long asked for.

Peskov said the West's involvement in the conflict in Ukraine is increasing, which Russia has taken it into account, but this "will not change the course of actions."

Last week, the US announced it will supply 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine while Germany said it will send 14 Leopard 2 tanks and authorized other countries to transfer to Ukraine German-made tanks from their own inventories.

Norway, Slovakia, the UK, France and Poland also announced they will provide Ukraine with the armored vehicles.

Turning to statements by Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine's former president who in an interview with the BBC said he never intended to implement the Minsk agreements (meant to end fighting by Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine), and they were subterfuge to buy time for Ukraine's reinforcement, Peskov said Poroshenko echoes former German and French leaders.

"This means for Ukraine, for France and for Germany, the Minsk agreements were nothing but a smokescreen with which they camouflaged their intentions to prepare Ukraine in order to solve the problem of Donbas by force.

"This once again underlines that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin did everything absolutely right, having made the decision to start the 'special military operation' in order to save people who live in the Donbas," Peskov stressed.

He said that from 2014 to 2021 Russia monitored what was happening in Ukraine, but did not consider military help to Donbas region.