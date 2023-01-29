Russian-backed authorities say Ukrainian missiles kill four in southeast

Four people died and five were injured when Ukrainian forces attacked a bridge in southeastern Ukraine's Melitopol district, Russian-backed authorities said on Sunday.

Reuters was unable to immediately corroborate the report.

The Russian-installed head of the occupied part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, Yevgeny Balitsky, wrote on the Telegram messaging app that a rocket was launched from a HIMARS system at a railway bridge across the Molochna river in the Melitopol district.

"At this time, renovation work was under way at the facility. According to preliminary data, as a result of the shelling, four people from the railway brigade were killed, five were injured, they are receiving the necessary medical care," he said.

Zaporizhzhia region, which includes Europe's largest nuclear power plant, has been partially occupied by Russia since Moscow had sent its troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.