Drone attack in Iran done by Israel: WSJ

The Wall Street Journal newspaper wrote that Israel carried out the attack on Iran's defense facility with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).

According to the newspaper's report, which is based on US officials, Israel targeted an ammunition factory next to a facility belonging to the Iranian Space Research Center with UAVs in Isfahan, Iran.

Iranian officials, on the other hand, announced that their air defense systems repulsed the "attempt of attack" targeting the ammunition factory, and that 2 UAVs were destroyed and one was shot down.

The Iranian side noted that as a result of the explosion of the UAVs, minor damage occurred on the roof of the factory.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Emir Abdullahiyan described the attack as "cowardly" and said, "Such actions cannot affect the determination and intention of our experts for peaceful nuclear progress."

On the other hand, it is recorded that the attack in question is the first attack carried out under the new far-right coalition government led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which allowed a series of operations against Iran from 2009 to 2021.

While the Isfahan Governorate confirmed the explosion, it declared that there were no casualties.

Iranian Assembly Isfahan Deputy Hussein Mirzai had also claimed that the UAVs seen in the skies of Isfahan city yesterday evening belonged to Israel.

It should also be noted that the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to travel to Israel on Monday to resume US-Israeli talks on Iran and other regional issues.