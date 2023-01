Armed attack reported on Azerbaijan's Embassy in Tehran, with fatalities and wounded: Azerbaijani state media

An armed attack was realized on Azerbaijan's Embassy in Iran's capital Tehran, Azerbaijani state media said on Friday.

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry also said that one person was killed and there were also wounded after the attack.

The Ministry said that the head of the security service of Azerbaijan's Embassy in Tehran was killed and 2 security guards wounded in a "treacherous attack."