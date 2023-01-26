NATO chief, Israeli president discuss cooperation, support for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (R) shakes hands with President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog prior to their meeting at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels on January 26, 2023. (AFP Photo)

The NATO secretary-general on Thursday said he discussed cooperation and support for Ukraine with Israel's president in Brussels.

"Historic visit by Israel's President Isaac Herzog, for the first time addressing NATO Allies," Jens Stoltenberg said on Twitter. "We discussed our close cooperation and support for Ukraine."

He added: "As we see growing cooperation among authoritarian states, it is more important than ever to stand up for freedom and democracy."

During their brief remarks to the press, both voiced willingness to strengthen ties between Israel and the 30-member military alliance.

Earlier, Herzog attended a plenary session on International Holocaust Remembrance Day at the European Parliament.

Jan. 27-the date Auschwitz camp was liberated by the Soviet army-is designated as International Holocaust Remembrance Day by the UN General Assembly.