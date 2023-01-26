German defence minister: Rapid resupply of Bundeswehr is priority

Germany's new Defence Minister Boris Pistorius sees the rapid resupply of equipment and weapons for the Bundeswehr, the country's armed forces, as a priority.



"The goal must be that we have faster, sustainable and sustained replenishment routes and times. It must be reliable," Pistorius said on Thursday during his inaugural visit to the troops at the Altengrabow training area in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt.



There must be mutual planning security; Politics must take care of the orders, he said, while industry is responsible for delivery times.



"This must be brought together. And if this means that more production resources have to be built up in Germany and in Europe, by the way, then that should happen," Pistorius said.



Particularly on the subject of ammunition, he said, there was also the "question of quantity." He wants to hold initial talks on this with the arms industry, presumably as early as next week.

