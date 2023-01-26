47 of 55 Russian missiles downed, Ukraine army says

The Ukrainian army said Thursday it had shot down 47 out of 55 missiles launched by Russia in a massive new wave of attacks.

The head of Ukraine's army, Valery Zaluzhny, said Russia launched 55 air and sea-based missiles. "Ukraine's armed forces destroyed 47 cruise missiles, 20 of them in the area of the capital," he added on Telegram.

Moscow used the Kh-47 Kinzhal hypersonic missile, among other models, General Valery Zaluzhny said on his Telegram channel. Twenty of the incoming missiles were shot down around the area of the capital Kyiv, he added.

"The goal of the Russians remains unchanged: psychological pressure on Ukrainians and the destruction of critical infrastructure," he wrote. "But we cannot be broken!"