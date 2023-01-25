UK, FRANCE, POLAND WELCOMES GERMANYS DECISION TO DELIVER TANKS TO UKRAINE

The UK prime minister on Wednesday hailed Germany's decision to send Leopard 2 battle tanks from Bundeswehr military stocks to Ukraine.

"The right decision by NATO Allies and friends to send main battle tanks to Ukraine. Alongside Challenger 2s, they will strengthen Ukraine's defensive firepower," Rishi Sunak said on Twitter.

He added that together, they are accelerating efforts to ensure that "Ukraine wins this war" and secures lasting peace in the country.

The French presidency also welcomed Berlin's decision to send Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine and allow other states to do the same in support of the country's fight against Russia.

"France welcomes the German decision, which extends and amplifies the support we have provided with the delivery of the AMX10 RC", the Elysee said in a statement, referring to a France-made lighter combat vehicle that Paris is also aiming to send to Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki thanked Germany as well for approving the delivery of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and providing a company of them from Berlin's own stocks.

"Thank you @Bundeskanzler (German Chancellor) Olaf Scholz. The decision to send Leopards to Ukraine is a big step towards stopping Russia. Together we are stronger," Morawiecki said on Twitter.

In addition to Ukraine, some European countries, particularly Poland, have pressed Germany to send the battle tanks and allow their export.

Germany will also allow the allies to send their German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, according to officials.



