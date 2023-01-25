Biden says U.S. is sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

The United States will send 31 M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, hours after Germany confirmed it would deliver its Leopard 2 tanks to Kiev.



Biden called the Abrams tanks the "most capable in the world," in a speech at the White House. He said the U.S. would provide Ukraine with parts and equipment, in addition to training.



The president praised German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's earlier announcement that 14 Leopard tanks would be delivered to Ukraine.



"Germany has really stepped up and the chancellor has been a strong voice for unity" among Ukraine's allies, Biden said.



The Abrams battle tanks the U.S. is sending to Ukraine will help Kiev recapture territory seized by Russian forces but should not been seen by Moscow as an "offensive threat," he added.



"That's what this is about — helping Ukraine defend and protect Ukrainian land. It is not an offensive threat to Russia, there is no offensive threat to Russia," Biden told reporters.



Biden admitted that getting the U.S. tanks to Ukraine could be a lengthy process.



"Delivering these tanks to the field is going to take time. Time that we'll see and we'll use to make sure the Ukrainians are fully prepared," he said.

































