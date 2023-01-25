Finland approves export of defense equipment to Türkiye

Finland approved its first defense export to Türkiye since 2019 amid the country's bid to join NATO, local media reported on Wednesday.

The license that was signed by Defense Minister Mikko Savola concerns the export of 12,000 tons of special steel for armor, said daily Hbl.

Steel company Miilux based in the city of Brahestad (Raahe), whose similar request in November 2021 was rejected, had applied for the export license, the daily added.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO in May, abandoning decades of military non-alignment, a decision spurred by Russia's war on Ukraine.

But Türkiye-a NATO member for more than 70 years-voiced objections, accusing the two countries of tolerating and even supporting terror groups, including the PKK.

Last June, Türkiye and the two Nordic countries signed a memorandum to address Ankara's legitimate security concerns, paving the way for their eventual membership in the alliance.