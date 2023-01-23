Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu to attend ECO Council of Ministers meeting in Uzbekistan

The Turkish foreign minister will attend a meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Council of Ministers in Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will "pay a visit to Uzbekistan to attend the 26th Meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers to be held in the capital Tashkent," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"The work carried out in 2022 within the framework of cooperation under ECO and their outcomes will be reviewed, and current issues and plans on ECO agenda will be discussed at the meeting," it said.

The statement also emphasized Türkiye's commitment to cooperation efforts aimed at "increasing peace, stability and prosperity of ECO region, along with the friendly and brotherly countries in ECO."

The 25th Meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers was held in Turkmenistan's capital Ashgabat in November 2021.