Russian FM Lavrov: Conflict with West 'almost a real war'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that conflict between Moscow and the West could no longer be defined as a "hybrid war", but was closer to a real one, as he blasted the West for sending billions of dollars of arms to Kyiv.

BLACK SEA GRAIN DEAL 'MORE OR LESS' BEING FULFILLED

Lavrov said on Monday that the terms of the Black Sea grain initiative, which facilitates the export of Ukrainian grain from its southern Black Sea ports, were "more or less being fulfilled".

However, Lavrov, speaking at a news conference during a visit to South Africa, also said that Russia still faced problems exporting its own agricultural products.







