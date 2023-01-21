Blinken: US, China reducing tensions in bilateral relations

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken remarked Friday at a conference at the University of Chicago that US and China managed to reduce the tension in their bilateral relations , APA reported citing Teletrader.

"They know that if we're not finding ways and areas where we can, where it's in our interest to cooperate, they will lose out on some of the benefits," he said. However, he also noted that tensions with Taiwan regarding its status persist.

Blinken's comment follows a meeting between Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Switzerland. During that meeting, Yellen stressed that Washington and Beijing must continue communicating on economic issues to avoid conflict.

Blinken will travel to Beijing on February 5 and 6, according to a US official, the first visit of this level to China since the visit of his Republican predecessor Mike Pompeo in 2018. US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on this visit on the sidelines of a summit in Indonesia in November.

