Baltic nations call on Berlin to provide Leopard tanks to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech in front of a Leopard 2 tank during a visit to a military base of the German army Bundeswehr in Bergen, Germany, October 17, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

The foreign ministers of the Baltic nations have called on Germany to deliver Leopard tanks to Kiev a day after Berlin failed to commit on the question at a gathering of Ukraine's backers.



The ministers "call on Germany to provide Leopard tanks to Ukraine now. This is needed to stop Russian aggression, help Ukraine and restore peace in Europe quickly," Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs tweeted.



He said his appeal was also made on behalf of his counterparts from Estonia and Lithuania. "Germany, as the leading European power, has a special responsibility in this regard."



Despite considerable pressure from Ukraine and allied states, the German government has not yet made a decision on the delivery of Leopard 2 battle tanks to Kiev.



Berlin has so far refused to act unilaterally, insisting that it can only do so in concert with its allies, though domestically and abroad calls are growing louder to provide more modern and heavier weapons to embattled Kiev.



Aside from the question of German tanks, other Western allies attending the gathering at the Ramstein air base in Germany also declared further support for Ukraine and announced further arms deliveries.



