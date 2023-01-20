THE EUS QATARGATE SCANDAL: TRYING TO RIGHT THE WRONGS

The Qatargate scandal and ensuing corruption probe has drawn unwelcome attention to the European Parliament, which is now trying to restore public trust with a series of reforms. At the same time, the revelations are still unfolding.



In December, then-vice-president of the European Parliament Eva Kaili, former EU lawmaker Pier Antonio Panzeri and two other suspects were arrested on suspicion of participation in a criminal organization, money laundering and corruption.



According to the Belgian prosecutor's office, the suspects are accused of having influenced decisions in the parliament in favour of football World Cup host Qatar, in return for money and gifts.



With events still unfolding, the parliament now is looking into reforms to guarantee the transparency and accountability of its members.



REFORMS FOR MORE TRANSPARENCY



This week, parliament President Roberta Metsola presented a first set of anti-corruption reforms in Strasbourg. Metsola promised to ensure "more transparency" and "accountability" with a "first-step approach" that would include greater scrutiny of "those representing third countries and their interests."



The centre-right politician plans to introduce a so-called "cooling-off period" during which former EU legislators may not register to lobby after the end of their mandate.



Measures will also include improved accountability and checks on lobbyists, as well as better control of access to the parliament's premises.



Parliament sources previously said that some proposed reforms could be implemented within the next few weeks if there was political support.



However, the Green Party has already said the proposals do not go far enough and demanded, for example, the publication of penalties for parliamentarians who do not comply with guidelines and rules.



The conservative ECR group said it was absolutely clear that the parliament could not continue in this way and welcomed the proposals.



The Social Democrats, who were particularly affected by the scandal, also agreed in principle.



FURTHER CONSEQUENCES



In this week's plenary session, the parliament voted in socialist lawmaker Marc Angel of Luxembourg as one of its 14 vice-presidents, replacing Kaili who has been stripped of her office.



Angel obtained 307 votes, exceeding the 296 votes required for an absolute majority, in the second round of voting on Wednesday.



In the aftermath of the corruption allegations, all work involving Qatar has been suspended in the EU legislature, including visa liberalization, an EU-Qatar aviation agreement and any planned visits.



However, the scandal is still unfolding.



Belgian authorities had asked for the immunity of socialist lawmakers Marc Tarabella of Belgium and Andrea Cozzolino of Italy to be lifted, Metsola said on January 16.



The request was now being dealt with by the parliament's legal committee, she added. The parliamentary president previously said that she expected a final decision to be taken at the next plenary session on February 13.



CRIMINAL INVESTIGATIONS



Meanwhile, Pier Antonio Panzeri, a former EU lawmaker entangled in the corruption investigation, has signed a cooperation agreement, Belgium's state prosecutor said on January 17.



Panzeri is to make "substantial, revealing, truthful and complete statements" with regards to the Qatargate probe, including his own involvement and that of other participants, the prosecution statement read.



The former EU lawmaker is to give details about the financial arrangements with other countries involved, the financial structures set up, and the identity of those he admits to having bribed.



In return, Panzeri is to receive a limited sentence, including imprisonment, a fine and the confiscation of all assets acquired in relation to the alleged deed.



According to his lawyer, Panzeri is to receive a five-year sentence, most of which will be suspended, as he told Belgian broadcaster RTL on January 18.



In the beginning of the week, an Italian court in Brescia approved a request by Belgian prosecutors to extradite Panzeri's daughter in relation to the so-called Qatargate scandal. An extradition request for Panzeri's wife had already been approved.



The two cases will now be brought to the Italian Supreme Court of Cassation.



ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER MELONI: NO "ITALIAN JOB"



The corruption scandal has sent shockwaves through Europe.



At her year-end press conference in December, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said: "One thing really annoys me: Many international colleagues define these events as an 'Italian Job', as if it was a stain on our nation."



"The affair does not only concern Italians, but also Belgians, Greeks and people from other nations. If anything, it is a party issue, a socialist job," the far-right politician added.



The Spanish president of the group of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament, Iratxe García, called for the full weight of the law to be brought down on those involved, because they had committed "crimes of which they were aware."



She said that all EU lawmakers in her political family were disappointed.



In December, Pedro Sánchez, the Spanish prime minister - and a fellow Social Democrat - described the corruption allegations as a case of "extraordinary gravity."



He said that complete trust had to be placed in parliamentary president Metsola and the Belgian justice system.



The content of this article is based on reporting by AFP, ANSA, dpa and EFE as part of the European Newsroom (enr) project.



