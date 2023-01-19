S.Africa says to stage joint naval drills with Russia, China

South Africa, which has resisted taking sides following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, announced Thursday it will next month stage 10-day joint military drills with Russia and China off its coast.

"As means to strengthen the already flourishing relations between South Africa, Russia and China, a multinational maritime exercise between these three countries ... will take place," the army said.

The exercises dubbed "Mosi", which translates to "smoke" in the local Tswana language, are scheduled for February 17 to 27, off the coasts of the port city of Durban and Richards Bay, which is 180 kilometres (110 miles) away.

It will be the second such exercise involving the three naval forces, the South African National Defence Force said.

The first was held in November 2019 off Cape Town.

More than 350 South African army personnel will take part in the drills "alongside the Russian and Chinese counterparts, with an aim of sharing operational skills and knowledge", the army said.

South Africa recently assumed the chairmanship of the BRICS, a grouping that brings it together with Brazil, Russia, India and China to challenge the dominant US- and European-led global governance structures.

South Africa has refused to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a war which has triggered sweeping Western sanctions.