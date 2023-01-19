Argos announces surprise closure of all Irish locations

In a surprising move, Argos has announced the closure of all its stores in Ireland.

This has been met with dismay from trade union Mandate, who are disappointed that Irish shoppers will no longer be able to visit their stores.

With 34 branches in the Republic of Ireland and 580 staff employed, this decision will have an impact on the country. There is no indication that the Northern Ireland branches of Argos are affected.

Argos has announced that all of its Irish stores will be shutting down on June 24th.

The retail chain is currently collaborating with their employees, as well as the Mandate union, in order to offer an increased redundancy package. The company's statement revealed that those ineligible for redundancy will receive a one-time, goodwill payment.

The personnel were informed that the closure was a result of Ireland's trading conditions, such as rental prices and the total expenditure associated with conducting business.