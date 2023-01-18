Germany will support Ukraine 'as long as necessary,' Scholz says

Germany will support Ukraine "for as long as necessary," Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in Davos.



"Ukraine is defending itself with great success and impressive courage," Scholz told the political and business elite at the annual World Economic Forum.



Ukraine's efforts, aided by the response of Kiev's international allies, have resulted in Russia having "already failed completely in reaching its imperialist goals," he said.



He pointed to the support shown for Ukraine by the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations, noting that Germany made available €12 billion ($12.9 billion) last year.



"We will continue to support Ukraine for as long as necessary," he said.



Scholz is the only G7 leader to address Davos this year.



