EU states agree new Iran sanctions following human rights violations

The EU wants to impose further sanctions on Iran because of the continuing serious human rights violations in the country, including recent executions of protesters.



Diplomats confirmed to dpa that representatives of the EU's member states had unanimously agreed the measures in Brussels on Wednesday. They are to be formally adopted at a meeting of foreign ministers next Monday.



According to diplomats, the new sanctions will hit around three dozen individuals and organizations involved in the brutal crackdown on protests. The planned punitive measures include freezing assets in the EU and imposing entry bans.



In the previous round of sanctions, announced in December, the EU targeted 20 individuals and the state broadcaster IRIB. The latter is accused by the EU of being actively involved in organizing and broadcasting "confessions" of regime critics forced through intimidation and heavy violence.



These "confessions" are often broadcast following public protests or before an execution in order to minimize any public outcry.



Among those involved at the time were commanders of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards. According to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, they are also responsible for executions.



The nationwide protests in Iran were triggered by the death of the 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Jina Mahsa Amini. She died in police custody on September 16 last year, after being arrested by the morality police for violating strict Islamic dress codes.



Since her death, tens of thousands of people have been demonstrating across the country against the repressive government and the Islamic system of rule.



