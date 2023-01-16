Ship traffic in Bosphorus suspended as cargo ship runs aground

The ship traffic on the Bosphorus was suspended due to the stranding of the cargo ship, which was on its way from Ukraine to Istanbul.

The General Directorate of Coastal Safety said in a statement that "Our Rescue Specialist, our Nene Hatun ship, our Rescue-5, 8, 9 Tugboats and our KEGM-8 boat was promptly directed to the scene for the 142 m long bulk carrier named MKK-1, which ran aground in Umuryeri while cruising from Ukraine to Istanbul."

It was noted that the rescue specialists continues to work for the rescue of the ship MKK-1, which is stated to have run aground in front of Beykoz Anadolu Kavağı due to a rudder failure.

No loss of life, injury, or environmental pollution was reported in the incident.