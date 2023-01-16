Poland expects German accord for tank deliveries to Ukraine

Poland's prime minister said on Monday he expected Germany's swift approval to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, ahead of international talks on ramping up arm deliveries to Kyiv.

Poland had previously said it was willing to send German-made Leopards to Ukraine but that it needed Berlin's approval for such move.

"I cannot imagine the situation where there is no such a consent given in a quick way," Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters.

He was speaking before boarding a flight to Berlin, where he said he would hold talks with "politicians across the German political spectrum" on sending the tanks.

"Poland is ready to send Leopards as a good example," Polish presidential aide Marcin Przydacz told Radio Zet on Monday.

Last week Polish President Andrzej Duda said Warsaw was willing to deliver the tanks that Ukraine requested "within the framework of an international coalition".

Duda added that he counted on other countries to contribute to deliveries.