 Contact Us
News World Italian police arrest most wanted mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro

Italian police arrest most wanted mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro

Italian police said Monday that they have arrested Italy’s No. 1 fugitive, Sicilian Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, who was on the run for 30 years.

Reuters WORLD
Published January 16,2023
Subscribe
ITALIAN POLICE ARREST MOST WANTED MAFIA BOSS MATTEO MESSINA DENARO

Italy's Carabinieri police on Monday arrested Matteo Messina Denaro, the country's most wanted mafia boss who had been on the run for three decades.

Messina Denaro, who was detained in the Sicilian capital Palermo, is alleged to be a boss of Sicily's Cosa Nostra mafia.

He has been sentenced in absentia to a life term for his role in the 1992 murders of anti-mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino.

He also faces a life sentence for his role in bomb attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan which killed 10 people the following year.

Police said in September 2022 that he was still able to issue commands relating to the way the mafia was run in the area around the western Sicilian city of Trapani, his regional stronghold, despite his long disappearance.