DPA WORLD Published January 16,2023

A man holds a photo of the late former King of Greece Constantine II as people wait to pay their respects to former King of Greece Constantine II in Saint Eleftherios chapel, in Athens, on January 16, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Almost all of Europe's royal families and other nobles plan to bid farewell to the late Greek king Constantine II in Athens on Monday.



Since the monarchy in Greece was abolished by referendum in 1974, Constantine II will be buried as a private citizen, the conservative government led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis decided.



Nobles from 11 countries are expected to attend the funeral service in the Orthodox cathedral in the centre of Athens, including the royal couples from Denmark, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium and Sweden.



Numerous heirs to the throne as well as other nobles and members of the former royal families of Europe are also expected to attend, state radio reported.



The funeral is due to take place at the summer palace of the former royal family in northern Athens. The graves of almost all of Constantine II's ancestors are located there.



Constantine II was the last king of the country. After his accession to the throne in 1964 at the age of 23, he was one of the youngest monarchs in Europe.



The then inexperienced young man quickly became embroiled in disputes with the political leadership and made a politically fatal mistake when a military group staged a coup in Greece on April 21, 1967: he allowed himself to be photographed with the putschists and approved the formation of a military government by signature.



Many Greeks have never forgiven him for this. After the restoration of democracy, the monarchy in Greece was abolished in December 1974.



Constantine II died on January 10 at the age of 82. The former monarch's health had deteriorated abruptly after a stroke.