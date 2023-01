A magnitude 6.1 earthquake occurred on Ogasawara Island, south of Japan's capital, Tokyo.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), a 6.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 13:55 local time on the west coast of Ogasawara.

After the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 400 kilometers, a "giant wave" warning was not issued.

Ogasawara Island, which is administratively connected to Tokyo, is located 1000 kilometers south of the capital.