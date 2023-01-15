40 cars collide on icy road in South Korea, injuring dozens

About 40 vehicles collided on an icy highway near capital Seoul on Sunday and one person was feared dead dozens injured, officials said.

Officials at the northern Gyeonggi Province fire department said the number of injuries could grow as rescue workers continue to respond to the accident that occurred Sunday night at the Guri-Pocheon highway.

Kim Dong-wan, an official at the department, said at least four motorists were in critical condition and one of them was transported to a hospital in cardiac arrest. At least 29 others sustained light injuries, he said.

Ahn Jeong-hee, another official at the department, said the accident was likely caused by icy road conditions and snow.



