Russia hits key infrastructure in Kharkiv and Lviv - officials

Russia hit key infrastructure in the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv and in the western Lviv region, officials said Saturday, while a power facility in Kyiv was targeted earlier.

"Emergency power cuts are currently being applied" in the Kharkiv region, governor Oleg Synegubov said, after critical infrastructure was hit twice.

Lviv regional administration head Maksym Kozytsky warned of potential "interruptions in electricity and water supply" after "the enemy hit a critical infrastructure facility in the Lviv region."







