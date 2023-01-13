Germany to end mask rules for long-distance trains on February 2

Germany will drop its mask requirement for passengers on long-distance trains on February 2, the German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach announced on Friday.



The decision comes after growing calls from some political leaders to drop the mandate. Germany scrapped rules requiring airline passengers to wear masks aboard flights in early October.



A number of German states have also moved to drop mask requirements aboard regional trains and in local public transit. Three states have already dropped the requirement, while six more plan to do so by the beginning of next month.



Deutsche Bahn, Germany's national rail service, had called on the government to drop the masking requirement, arguing that masks should be voluntary on trains as they are already aboard aircraft.



After February 2, Germany's federal mask requirements will only apply to clinics, nursing homes, medical practices and other health facilities.



