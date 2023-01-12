Switzerland prohibits export of weapons to Ukraine from Spain

Spain is seeking to supply military equipment to Ukraine, but is hindered by Switzerland. Switzerland would need to grant authorization for the re-export of specific weapons. Madrid is now taking action to address this issue with the Swiss government.

Spain's Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, is awaiting approval from Switzerland to export certain military equipment to Ukraine.

Switzerland currently prohibits the shipment of this material from Spain to Ukraine, as stated by Robles in an interview with Spanish ambassadors on Tuesday.

Robles also mentioned that Spain is attempting to provide military support to Ukraine, but requires permission from Switzerland to do so, which is currently not being granted. As a result, Switzerland is hindering Spain's ability to participate in its defense against Russian aggression.

Defense Minister Margarita Robles stated that Spain respects and accepts Switzerland's neutrality, as reported by Europapress. She emphasized the need to increase defense spending in light of current global uncertainty, noting that "a missile can reach Madrid from Moscow."

Certain weapons would require approval from the country of manufacture for re-export, but Switzerland has not granted this approval. Robles stated that Madrid will work to obtain the necessary permits from Switzerland, but did not specify which military material is involved.