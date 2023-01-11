Ukrainian president says there will be no 3rd world war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said there will not be a third world war.

"The first World War claimed millions of lives. The second World War claimed tens of millions of them. There will be no third world war. It is not a trilogy," Zelenskyy said in his address during the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday.

The Russia-Ukraine war is not over yet, but the end of the war is coming, and it is "already clear who will win," Zelenskyy further said.

"There are still battles and tears ahead, but now, I can definitely tell you who was the best in the previous year: It was you. The free people of the free world."

"Those who united around the support of the free Ukrainian people in our common struggle for freedom, democracy, for the right to live, to love, … no matter who you are, no matter where you are from," he told the attendees of the ceremony.

Zelenskyy added that Kyiv will stop Russia's "aggression" in Ukraine and that they will do it "together with the free world."