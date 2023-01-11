Turkish, Ukrainian defense chiefs discuss importance of cease-fire

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar during his visit to the Land Forces Command Advanced Joint Operations Center in Şanlıurfa, Türkiye, May 2, 2022. (AA File Photo)

The Turkish and Ukrainian defense ministers discussed the importance of a cease-fire Wednesday to prevent further loss of life and reestablish peace and stability in the region.

Hulusi Akar told Oleksii Reznikov in a telephone call that Türkiye, especially President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, will continue its role in ensuring peace and humanitarian aid at all levels.

With the works of the Joint Coordination Center established under the Black Sea grain initiative, approximately 17 million tons of grain have been safely shipped from Ukrainian ports to countries in need, said Akar.

The continuation of the initiative is of "great importance," he added.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in July in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February. A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

The first ship departed Aug. 1 from the Ukrainian port of Odesa under the historic deal.

Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly urged Kyiv and Moscow to end the war through negotiations.