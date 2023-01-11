Soledar 'is and always will be Ukrainian': Ukraine military

NewsWorldSoledar 'is and always will be Ukrainian': Ukraine military
"Soledar was, is and will be Ukrainian," the strategic communications branch of the Ukrainian military said in a statement, saying pictures released by the Wagner fighting group that Russian media said were taken in Soledar had been taken elsewhere.
Kyiv denied Wednesday that forces from Russian mercenary group Wagner had taken the important gateway town of Soledar in east Ukraine, whose capture would pave the way for further gains in Donbas.
